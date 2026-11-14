Pottstown has a nice mix of in-store and salon roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and helping customers.

Here are several customer-facing jobs hiring in Pottstown, PA:

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Pottstown, PA

Pottstown, PA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers pick the right products, explain features, and ring up sales. Good fit if you enjoy staying organized, keeping the sales floor tidy, and giving friendly, clear answers to customer questions.

Employer: Stay Connected Management Inc

Stay Connected Management Inc Location: Pottstown, PA (in-person, inside retail stores)

Pottstown, PA (in-person, inside retail stores) Type: Full-time (W-2)

Pay: From $700 per week base pay + uncapped commission , paid weekly

, paid weekly Schedule: About 40 hours/week , retail hours, weekends may be required

About , retail hours, Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid training

Face-to-face role inside retail locations, talking with shoppers about energy plans and services, answering questions, and helping them enroll. Great if you’re outgoing, like clear weekly pay with bonus potential, and want paid training to grow your sales skills.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Pottstown, PA

Pottstown, PA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: Cosmetology license and prior salon experience; flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, holidays

Lead with your skills in cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup while building a loyal guest list in Ulta’s in-store salon. Good for experienced stylists who want steady traffic, a team setting, and room to grow service and product sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.