Pottstown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time work or high-paying travel gigs. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Start date: 11/16/2026

Pay: $3,064 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

This CT Tech travel contract offers strong weekly pay, day shifts, and a 13-week assignment. Anders Group highlights day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and other traveler perks.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Start date: 11/16/2026

Pay: $3,193 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends)

Work directly with patients to capture diagnostic CT images while earning top-tier travel pay. Trustaff leans into a “traveler-first” approach with guaranteed weekly hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and completion/referral bonuses.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a therapy-focused team with room to grow into mentorship, specialty programs, leadership, or even future clinic partnership. Benefits include 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision (plus pet insurance), up to 20 PTO days, 6 holidays, 2 CEU days, CEU reimbursement, and paid parental leave.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Pottstown, PA (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Pay range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/10/2027

Help patients with prescriptions, vaccines, and everyday pharmacy needs while building a long-term healthcare career. CVS offers a structured training program plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings options, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.