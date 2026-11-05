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Limerick

GreenAllies Gala Nears Sellout for Nov. 14

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zos7l_1Gooz1An00

The GreenAllies Gala will be held at The Loft at Landis Creek in Limerick on Saturday, Nov. 14 and is almost sold out. Residents who want to attend are urged to buy tickets soon. More information and tickets: https://www.green-allies.org/events-2/gala-celebration/

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