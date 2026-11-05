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Pottstown

Carousel at Pottstown hosts National Candy Day Bingo

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYMyT_1GooxkgX00

Carousel at Pottstown held a National Candy Day Bingo night, where guest Danny, a regular at SoulJoel's at SunnyBrook, won one of the bingo games. The event featured food, drinks, and service provided by SoulJoel, Jess and the crew, and organizers thanked them and the community for their support and friendships made around the bingo tables.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Carousel at Pottstown

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