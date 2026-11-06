Pottstown Library seeks board members

Pottstown Regional Public Library is seeking applicants to serve on its Board of Directors for a 3-year term. Board members must attend monthly board meetings, serve on at least one committee, and make an annual financial donation to the library; applicants should live or work in Pottstown, Upper Pottsgrove, Lower Pottsgrove, or West Pottsgrove, have leadership and teamwork skills, and be committed to the library’s long-term future. More information: https://pottstownregionalpubliclibrary.org/board-of-directors/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pottstown Regional Public Library