🏥 Pottstown Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

Pottstown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in therapy or imaging, there are some solid roles here with good pay and benefits.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Pottstown, PA (plus nearby Gilbertsville & Royersford)

(plus nearby Gilbertsville & Royersford) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000–$100,000/year base, plus biweekly bonus plan and uncapped life-of-loan student loan repayment or a competitive sign-on bonus

Outpatient orthopedic PT role with 1:1, patient-centered sessions and a strong focus on mentorship and growth. Benefits start the first of the month after you start and include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, up to 20 PTO days, CEU days + reimbursement, paid parental leave, and complimentary therapy services. Must be a PT program grad with an active or pending PA PT license.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $3,058 per week (based on 40 hours/week; 8-hour day shifts)

13-week travel assignment for a Nuclear Medicine Technologist working day shifts, 40 hours per week. You’ll prep and use radiopharmaceuticals for diagnostic and treatment imaging. Trustaff highlights industry-leading pay, guaranteed weekly hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses for completion and referrals.

Employer: Tower Health at Home

Location: Pottstown, PA (Chester/Montgomery service area)

(Chester/Montgomery service area) Type: Part-time

Home health Occupational Therapist role serving adults 18+ in their homes, focusing on helping patients regain skills and independence after illness, injury, or with aging. Offers flexible scheduling with balanced caseloads, close one-on-one patient care, and a supportive team culture. Requires a Master’s degree (or equivalent experience), PA OT license, BLS, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Pottstown tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.