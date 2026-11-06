🛒 Pottstown Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Pottstown’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for full-time and seasonal roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC

Boscov's Department Store, LLC Location: Coventry Mall, 351 W Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time Seasonal Sales & Stock Associates

Full-Time & Part-Time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hiring Event: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, apply in person

This is an open-interview event at the Coventry Mall store. Expect weekly pay, employee discounts, and a chance to pick up seasonal hours where people love to shop.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 399 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown, PA 19464

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role helping run daily store operations, from customer service and merchandising to supervising and training associates. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and don’t mind a job that keeps you moving and hands-on.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2263

Location: 233 Shoemaker Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464

Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

You’ll help customers on the sales floor, stock and zone products, and keep the store looking good. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Pottstown, PA

Type: Full-Time (Average 30+ hours/week )

(Average ) Starting Pay: $19.50/hour with scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5

This role mixes cashiering, stocking, curbside pickup, and cleaning to keep the store running smoothly. Great if you want higher hourly pay, steady hours, and a fast-paced job where you’re always doing something different.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.