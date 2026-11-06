undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pottstown
🛒 Pottstown Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
8 days ago
Pottstown’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for full-time and seasonal roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.
Boscov's – Seasonal Retail Sales Hiring Event
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC
- Location: Coventry Mall, 351 W Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465
- Type: Full-Time & Part-Time Seasonal Sales & Stock Associates
- Salary: Not listed
- Hiring Event: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, apply in person
This is an open-interview event at the Coventry Mall store. Expect weekly pay, employee discounts, and a chance to pick up seasonal hours where people love to shop.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 399 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown, PA 19464
- Type: Full-Time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into a leadership role helping run daily store operations, from customer service and merchandising to supervising and training associates. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and don’t mind a job that keeps you moving and hands-on.
Salesfloor Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2263
- Location: 233 Shoemaker Rd, Pottstown, PA 19464
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- Pay: $15 – $28 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives
You’ll help customers on the sales floor, stock and zone products, and keep the store looking good. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Full-Time Store Associate
- Employer: ALDI
- Location: Pottstown, PA
- Type: Full-Time (Average 30+ hours/week)
- Starting Pay: $19.50/hour with scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5
This role mixes cashiering, stocking, curbside pickup, and cleaning to keep the store running smoothly. Great if you want higher hourly pay, steady hours, and a fast-paced job where you’re always doing something different.
If any of these catch your eye, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good retail spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.