📅 Magic: The Gathering Draft Night at SUNY Potsdam

Love games or curious about Magic: The Gathering? Join the Tabletop Gaming Club and Dr. Madore for a Draft Night on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM in the Center for Diversity Lounge.

You’ll open MTG booster packs, pick cards, build a 40-card deck, and then play in a friendly, tournament-style event.

What you need to bring:

Just a positive attitude — packs, sleeves, and basic lands are provided.

Can beginners join?

Yes! If you’re new, please arrive at 5:30 PM .

. 5:30–6:30 PM is free play and beginner education, with help on rules and questions.

If you’re interested, please RSVP so they know how many packs to bring.

Event link: https://potsdam.campuslabs.com/engage/event/12958462