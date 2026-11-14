📅 Crane Opera Ensemble performs two short operas in Potsdam

The Crane Opera Ensemble will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Trial by Jury” and Gian Carlo Menotti’s “The Telephone” on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

The show takes place at the PAC Proscenium Theater at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.

If you enjoy live arts and music or want a fun night out, you’re welcome to attend. For more details about the event, visit: https://potsdam.campuslabs.com/engage/event/12517067.