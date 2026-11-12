📅 SUNY Potsdam Anime Club DIY Sale Fundraiser

📅 Anime Club DIY Sale fundraiser on campus

The SUNY Potsdam Anime Club is holding a DIY Sale fundraiser with handmade merch.

They’ll be selling photocard holders, bookmarks, and sticker packs at these times and places:

Nov 11–12, 2026 – Student Union , Lobby Table #01 , 10:00 AM–5:00 PM (Nov 12 time listed; Nov 11 is also part of the sale)

– , Lobby , (Nov 12 time listed; Nov 11 is also part of the sale) Nov 13, 2026 – PAC (Performing Arts Center)

This is a fundraiser, so purchases help support the Anime Club.

Just walk up to the table during sale hours to shop and support the club. For more details, you can also check the event page: https://potsdam.campuslabs.com/engage/event/12924380.