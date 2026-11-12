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Potsdam
📅 SOCA LOCA weekly social meetings at CFD Lounge
4 days ago
📅 Weekly SOCA LOCA social meetings at SUNY Potsdam run from November 11, 2026 through May 12, 2027, every week from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM in the CFD Lounge.
SOCA LOCA is a diversity/multicultural social group that:
- Talks about old and new business from the prior week
- Shares updates from SGA meetings
- Lets members announce any upcoming events
- Does various activities while chatting about new events and plans
If you’re part of the campus community and want to stay in the loop or get involved, just drop in at the CFD Lounge during the weekly meeting time.
More details: https://potsdam.campuslabs.com/engage/event/12966253
More Info: SOCA LOCA | SUNY Potsdam
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