📅 Potosi Fire Protection District monthly board meeting

The Potosi Fire Protection District holds its regular board meeting on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm.

For this listing, the meeting is on September 9, 2027 at 7:00 pm.

Meetings take place at: Potosi Fire Protection District House #1

313 E. Jefferson St., Potosi, MO

Residents can attend to follow board business and hear district updates.