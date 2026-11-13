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Potosi
Potosi Fire board meets monthly, open to public
9 days ago
📅 Potosi Fire Protection District monthly board meeting
The Potosi Fire Protection District holds its regular board meeting on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm.
For this listing, the meeting is on September 9, 2027 at 7:00 pm.
Meetings take place at: Potosi Fire Protection District House #1
313 E. Jefferson St., Potosi, MO
Residents can attend to follow board business and hear district updates.
More Info: Potosi Fire Protection Monthly Meeting - Washingto...
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