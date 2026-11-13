Potosi’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and travel roles are paying well for folks willing to jump in fast. If you’re open to 13-week contracts and day shifts, these could be solid money and good experience.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Potosi, MO

Salary: $2,327 per week (travel package, 40 hrs/week)

(travel package, 40 hrs/week) Type: Travel, full-time, 13 weeks, day shift (8-hour days)

Work as a Speech Language Pathologist in a therapy setting with steady daytime hours. Great if you want strong weekly pay, a clear 13-week timeline, and experience in a smaller Missouri community.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Potosi, MO

Salary: $1,609 per week (travel package, 36 hrs/week)

(travel package, 36 hrs/week) Type: Travel, full-time, 13 weeks, day shift (12-hour days)

This RRT role is hands-on with patient care, from vents and oxygen therapy to emergency response. Good fit if you like 3x12s, want solid travel pay, and enjoy working across ICU, ER, or rehab-type settings.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Potosi, MO

Salary: $2,327 per week (travel package, 40 hrs/week)

(travel package, 40 hrs/week) Type: Travel, full-time, 13 weeks, day shift (8-hour days)

Serve as a Generalist Radiology Technologist, doing a mix of imaging procedures on a daytime schedule. Ideal if you want strong weekly pay, consistent hours, and broad imaging experience in one assignment.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.