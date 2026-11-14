📅 Potomac Aquifer Oversight Meeting Open to Public

The Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee (PAROC) will meet on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM.

The meeting will be held on the Peninsula (location TBD) and virtually via Microsoft Teams. The public is welcome to attend.

If you’d like to receive the agenda by email each month, send a request to Whitney Katchmark.

Need help with language or accessibility?

For accommodations or free translation assistance , contact Quan McLaurin – qmclaurin@hrpdcva.gov, 757-420-8300 – at least 48 hours before the meeting .

, contact . Free translation help for Spanish and Tagalog speakers is available through the same contact.

The exact meeting location and agenda will be posted before the meeting.