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Hillcrest Heights
WSSC Water engages seniors in Hillcrest Heights
9 days ago
WSSC Water staff met with customers at the District 7 Senior Luncheon in Hillcrest Heights to answer questions and share water service information, at the invitation of Prince George’s County Council Chair Krystal Oriadha. Residents can receive ongoing tips and updates by signing up for WSSC Water’s biweekly Water We Up To? email newsletter. More information: https://t.co/qcqNFJ4IId
This content is adapted from materials provided by WSSC Water
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