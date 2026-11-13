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💰 Potomac, MD Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Potomac’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong demand from CPA firms, wealth managers, and big advisory shops. If you’ve got tax or transaction experience, this is a good moment to make a move.
TAS Manager (Transaction Advisory / FDD)
- Employer: Brewer Morris (recruiting for a Top #10 National CPA Firm)
- Location: Potomac, MD (Hybrid)
- Salary: $140,000 – $170,000 base + bonus
- Type: Full-Time
Lead financial due diligence on M&A deals, work directly with C‑suite executives, and help grow one of the fastest‑growing TAS practices in the country. Comes with ESOP + 401(k), 28 days PTO at Manager+, strong benefits from Day 1, and a clear path toward partnership.
Tax Associate – High-Net-Worth Clients
- Employer: Green Key Resources (for a growing wealth management firm)
- Location: Potomac, MD
- Salary: $55,000 – $65,000
- Type: Full-Time
Great fit if you have 2+ years of public accounting and want to move beyond basic prep work. You’ll handle returns and projections for high‑net‑worth individuals, trusts, partnerships, and private foundations, plus get exposure to family office projects.
Senior Tax Associate – Wealth & Family Office Focus
- Employer: Green Key Resources (for a growing wealth management firm)
- Location: Potomac, MD (Hybrid)
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,000
- Type: Full-Time
Lead tax prep and reviews, guide junior staff, and support planning for complex individual, trust, partnership, and multistate returns. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of tax experience and want more client-facing responsibility with high‑net‑worth families.
Manager, Industry Specialty Services – Nonprofit & Grantmaker Advisory
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Potomac, MD (travel up to 20%)
- Salary (MD range): $115,000 – $150,000
- Type: Full-Time
Mission-driven role for someone who knows nonprofit finance, operations, and systems. You’ll lead transformation projects (ERP, grants management, budgeting, AI/automation) for nonprofits and foundations, working closely with executive teams and boards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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