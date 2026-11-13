Potomac’s health scene is busy right now, with new clinics and big brands hiring. If you’re in healthcare or mental health, there are some solid full-time options to check out.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY

Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY Location: Potomac, MD (flexible remote: mix of in-person & Telehealth)

(flexible remote: mix of in-person & Telehealth) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $83,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Guaranteed pay while you build your caseload, clinical supervision at no cost, and a steady stream of clients. You get flexible scheduling, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY

Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY Location: Potomac, MD (flexible remote: mix of in-person & Telehealth)

(flexible remote: mix of in-person & Telehealth) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $103,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lower caseload (about 15 sessions/week) with strong pay and bonus potential. Flexible hours, CEU library, leadership opportunities, and the chance to work with a wide range of clients (kids, teens, families, groups).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Potomac, MD (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Stable hours with a big-name employer, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options. You’ll support prescription filling, customer service, and may help with vaccines after training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.