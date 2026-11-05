💰 Potomac, MD Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Potomac’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or ready to move into leadership. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Potomac, MD (in-office culture)

(in-office culture) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients to build financial plans using stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and banking solutions. Great fit if you already hold Series 7 and 66, have at least 1+ year in investments/financial services, and like a mix of sales, planning, and relationship-building.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Potomac, MD

Type: Full-time

Maryland Salary Range: $72,000 – $78,000 (depends on experience and other factors)

Ideal for someone with 1+ year of audit or public accounting experience who wants to deepen skills in GAAP, GAAS, and internal controls. You’ll help prepare financial statements, test controls, and support audits for public and private clients while actively pursuing your CPA.

Employer: Brewer Morris (recruiting for a Top #10 National CPA firm)

(recruiting for a Top #10 National CPA firm) Location: Potomac, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 + bonus potential

Lead financial due diligence on M&A deals, work directly with C‑suite executives, and guide junior staff. Strong match if you have 5+ years public accounting or 3+ years TAS/M&A, solid FDD/quality-of-earnings experience, and are a CPA or CPA candidate looking for a clear path toward partnership.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick, tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.