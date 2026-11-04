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American Football
📅 Hondo varsity football game at Poteet on Nov. 6, 7–9 PM
3 days ago
📅 Hondo Varsity Football Game at Poteet – Nov. 6
Hondo’s varsity football team will play at Poteet High School on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Location: Poteet High School
1020 FM1470, Poteet, TX 78065
Fans, families, and students are welcome to come out, support the team, and enjoy a night of high school football. Plan to arrive a little early to find parking and seats before the 7:00 PM kickoff.
More Info: V FB @ Poteet (7pm) | Hondo ISD
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