🚧 Poteau Construction & Tech Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Poteau’s busy with people fixing, building, and keeping equipment running. If you’re good with tools and like solving mechanical problems, these local shops are hiring now.

Employer: EXTREME WORK & PLAY

EXTREME WORK & PLAY Location: Poteau, OK (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $35.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount

Work on UTVs and ATVs—diagnose, repair, and test ride powersports vehicles. Great fit if you’ve done motorcycle, automotive, or powersports repair and want steady hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: EXTREME WORK & PLAY Mahindra of Oklahoma

EXTREME WORK & PLAY Mahindra of Oklahoma Location: Poteau, OK (in person, 34329 US-59)

(in person, 34329 US-59) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $45.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) & 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, referral program

Diagnose and repair tractors, farm implements, and excavators (Case, Mahindra, Bobcat). Good for experienced techs who like heavy equipment, want room to grow, and prefer a fast-paced, local shop.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Poteau, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour (flat-rate)

(flat-rate) Benefits: PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement, on-the-job training

Handle RV repairs and maintenance across electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and more. Ideal if you’re a multi-trade tech who likes variety and wants paid training and certification options.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.