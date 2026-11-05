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🚧 Poteau Construction & Tech Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
Poteau’s busy with people fixing, building, and keeping equipment running. If you’re good with tools and like solving mechanical problems, these local shops are hiring now.
Powersports Technician
- Employer: EXTREME WORK & PLAY
- Location: Poteau, OK (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $35.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount
Work on UTVs and ATVs—diagnose, repair, and test ride powersports vehicles. Great fit if you’ve done motorcycle, automotive, or powersports repair and want steady hours plus solid benefits.
Farm/Agricultural & Excavating Equipment Service Technician
- Employer: EXTREME WORK & PLAY Mahindra of Oklahoma
- Location: Poteau, OK (in person, 34329 US-59)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $45.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) & 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, referral program
Diagnose and repair tractors, farm implements, and excavators (Case, Mahindra, Bobcat). Good for experienced techs who like heavy equipment, want room to grow, and prefer a fast-paced, local shop.
Maintenance / RV Service Technician
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Poteau, OK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour (flat-rate)
- Benefits: PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, employee discounts, tuition reimbursement, on-the-job training
Handle RV repairs and maintenance across electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and more. Ideal if you’re a multi-trade tech who likes variety and wants paid training and certification options.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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