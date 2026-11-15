Post Falls retail is busy right now, with big-box stores and outdoor brands both hiring. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like helping customers face-to-face.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3472

Walmart Supercenter #3472 Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $21 – $34/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the team that picks and packs Walmart online orders at the Mullan Ave store. Comes with a wide benefits package (health, 401k, stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Cabela's Inc.

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role greeting shoppers, handling returns, and helping with hunting/fishing licenses and rewards programs. Comes with store discounts, part-time benefits, and steady customer interaction in an outdoor-focused retail setting.

Employer: Cabela's Inc.

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Run the POS registers, ring up gear, and keep your area stocked while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a fast-paced front-end role plus discounts and part-time benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many stores are flexible on hours and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.