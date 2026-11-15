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🛒 Post Falls Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Post Falls retail is busy right now, with big-box stores and outdoor brands both hiring. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like helping customers face-to-face.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3472
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $21 – $34/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead the team that picks and packs Walmart online orders at the Mullan Ave store. Comes with a wide benefits package (health, 401k, stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.
Customer Relations Associate
- Employer: Cabela's Inc.
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-store role greeting shoppers, handling returns, and helping with hunting/fishing licenses and rewards programs. Comes with store discounts, part-time benefits, and steady customer interaction in an outdoor-focused retail setting.
Cashier
- Employer: Cabela's Inc.
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Run the POS registers, ring up gear, and keep your area stocked while helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a fast-paced front-end role plus discounts and part-time benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many stores are flexible on hours and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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