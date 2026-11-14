Post Falls has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from hands-on coaching to outreach and advocacy.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest

Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week) ; some full-time options listed

; some full-time options listed Pay: $18.00/hour

Deadline: 11/15/26 (may close early if they get enough applicants)

(may close early if they get enough applicants) Travel: Local travel using company and/or personal vehicle; valid driver’s license, clean record, and auto insurance required

Help people with disabilities or other barriers get job-ready and succeed at work. You’ll coach participants on the job, track progress, and work at different sites and shifts (including some evenings/weekends). High school diploma or GED is enough if you have related experience.

Employer: Inspired By You, LLC

Inspired By You, LLC Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (some part-time options mentioned)

(some part-time options mentioned) Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour depending on role

depending on role Roles Hiring For: RBT, BIT, BIS, BIP, Community Based Support Staff

RBT, BIT, BIS, BIP, Community Based Support Staff Benefits: Sign-on bonus up to $500, health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, paid training, travel reimbursement

Work one-on-one and in small groups with kids who have developmental disabilities using Applied Behavior Analysis. Great fit if you want to grow in the field—there are entry-level spots with training, plus higher-level roles for those with degrees, certifications, and experience.

Employer: State of Idaho – Division of Veterans Services

Location: Post Falls / Coeur d’Alene area, ID (must live in the northern region)

(must live in the northern region) Type: Full-time, field position

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Low-cost health, dental, vision; PERSI retirement, paid parental leave, generous vacation/sick leave, 11 paid holidays, wellness programs

Lead outreach and community events to connect veterans with housing, mental health, financial help, and more. You’ll manage social media, give presentations, and coordinate with dozens of local organizations. Requires experience coordinating community resources and giving presentations; background check required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who cares about people and shows up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.