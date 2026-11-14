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🍽️ Multiple Post Falls Food & Café Jobs With Daytime Hours
Post Falls is quietly filling up with new brunch spots and local favorites, and they’re hiring now. If you like people, coffee, or a busy dining room, these are worth a look.
Part-Time Host
- Employer: Fuki Hayden
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.50 – $17.50 per hour
Be the first friendly face guests see, manage reservations, and keep seating running smoothly. Flexible hours, lots of guest interaction, and no experience required if you bring strong people skills and a positive attitude.
Barista – Specialty Coffee & Brunch Café
- Employer: Miss Dazee’s
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour + tips
- Hours: Day shifts, 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM, weekdays & weekends
Help launch a brand-new brunch café, making espresso drinks, matcha, chai, and more in a bright, daytime-only setting. Great fit if you love coffee, like a fast pace, and want no late-night shifts.
Server – Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant
- Employer: Miss Dazee’s
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour + pooled tips
- Hours: Day shifts, 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM, weekdays & weekends
Serve brunch favorites, specialty coffees, and cocktails in a new, upbeat restaurant. Ideal for experienced servers who like busy mornings, team tip pooling, and being part of a brand-new opening.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many spots are flexible on hours and experience if they like your attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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