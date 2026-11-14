Post Falls is quietly filling up with new brunch spots and local favorites, and they’re hiring now. If you like people, coffee, or a busy dining room, these are worth a look.

Employer: Fuki Hayden

Fuki Hayden Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50 per hour

Be the first friendly face guests see, manage reservations, and keep seating running smoothly. Flexible hours, lots of guest interaction, and no experience required if you bring strong people skills and a positive attitude.

Employer: Miss Dazee’s

Miss Dazee’s Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour + tips

Hours: Day shifts, 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM, weekdays & weekends

Help launch a brand-new brunch café, making espresso drinks, matcha, chai, and more in a bright, daytime-only setting. Great fit if you love coffee, like a fast pace, and want no late-night shifts.

Employer: Miss Dazee’s

Miss Dazee’s Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Pay: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour + pooled tips

Hours: Day shifts, 7:00 AM – 2:00 PM, weekdays & weekends

Serve brunch favorites, specialty coffees, and cocktails in a new, upbeat restaurant. Ideal for experienced servers who like busy mornings, team tip pooling, and being part of a brand-new opening.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many spots are flexible on hours and experience if they like your attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.