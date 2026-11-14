Post Falls’ rehab hospitals are hiring across therapy, nursing, and coding right now. If you like inpatient rehab and North Idaho views, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest) Location: Post Falls, ID

Post Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under OTs in an inpatient rehab hospital serving stroke, TBI, spinal cord, and complex ortho patients. Strong benefits, PTO from day one, and a tight therapy team in a Joint Commission–certified facility.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest) Location: Post Falls, ID

Post Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your ICD-10/CPT skills to code inpatient rehab records for reimbursement. Good fit if you have a couple years of coding experience and want solid benefits plus a stable hospital setting.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest) Location: Post Falls, ID

Post Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Inpatient SLP role treating speech, language, cognition, and swallow disorders in a top 10% rehab hospital. Offers career ladders, preceptor bonuses, and strong benefits in a scenic North Idaho location.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest) Location: Post Falls, ID

Post Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed); student loan repayment available

Hands-on inpatient OT role with a focus on neuro and complex rehab, plus help with student loans. Includes PTO from day one, career ladder bonuses, and a supportive therapy team.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest) Location: Post Falls, ID

Post Falls, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an inpatient rehab nursing unit, overseeing staffing, quality of care, and safety. Ideal for an RN with at least two years’ experience and prior supervisory or management background.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.