Post Falls has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box outdoor gear to pharmacy and beverage brands. If you like staying busy and helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle the backroom side of firearm sales while also helping customers at the gun counter and hunting floor. This role is ideal if you’re 21+, know firearms and ammo, and want retail work with store discounts, 401k, paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time, temporary

Salary: $15 – $19/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Front-of-store role running the register, stocking shelves, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you want flexible hours, fast-paced work, and a way to get your foot in the door with a national pharmacy chain.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Listed as Internship (union merchandiser role)

Listed as (union merchandiser role) Pay: $19.05 – $23.81/hour + bonus potential

Early-morning route work keeping Coca-Cola products stocked, rotated, and looking sharp in local stores. Comes with union benefits, medical/dental/vision, paid holidays, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and local routes so you’re home every day.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.