Post Falls has several steady kitchen jobs right now, especially in healthcare and senior living. Good fit if you like cooking, helping people, and want year‑round work.

Employer: Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health network)

Duval Regional Rehabilitation Hospital (Ernest Health network) Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital cook role preparing meals for patients, staff, and visitors in a rehab setting. You’ll follow strict food safety standards, help with menus and ordering, and support patients recovering from serious injuries and conditions. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability, EAP, wellness program, and paid time off starting on day one.

Note: The Phoenix Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital listings are the same Cook role at Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest in Post Falls, posted under different facility names in the Ernest Health network.

Employer: The Lodge Assisted Living

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$18.00 per hour DOE

Cook for a small, home-like community of just 16 senior residents. You’ll make fresh breakfast, lunch, and dinner, keep the kitchen clean, and get to know the same residents every day. Day shift schedule (Friday–Tuesday, 6am–1pm) with health insurance and a calm, drama‑free workplace vibe.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.