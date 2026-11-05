🏥 Post Falls Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $172K

Post Falls is busy in healthcare right now—especially in skilled nursing, pharmacy, and outpatient nutrition. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here in town.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Post Falls, ID (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: PRN (as-needed)

PRN (as-needed) Pay: $40–$45/hour DOE

New grads welcome. Hands-on rehab work in a skilled nursing facility, helping long-term and short-term patients regain function with strong OT support and an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: PRN (as-needed)

PRN (as-needed) Pay: $50–$55/hour DOE

Provide direct OT care, set and adjust goals, and oversee OTAs and rehab aides in a SNF rehab setting. New grads can apply, with support from a full care team.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $36/hour for new grads + $5,000 sign-on bonus (FT NOC) + shift differentials ($2.50 Eve / $3.50 Noc)

Ranked a Top 10 nursing facility in Idaho, this role is for LPNs who want steady SNF work, strong team support, tuition reimbursement (FT), and leadership over CNAs.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Lead a skilled nursing unit as the care coordinator RN—overseeing care plans, meds, regulatory compliance, and team communication while supporting CNAs and nurses.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 3050 E Mullan Ave, Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $98,000–$172,000/year (40 hrs/week basis) + bonuses

Retail pharmacy role with a big focus on patient counseling, immunizations, and community health, plus broad benefits (medical, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).

(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Staff Pharmacist)

Employer: Northern Nutrition

Location: Post Falls, ID (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (up to 32 hrs/week)

Part-time (up to 32 hrs/week) Projected Total Compensation: $27–$50/hour

One-on-one outpatient Medical Nutrition Therapy and coaching in a small, growing clinic with flexible scheduling, PTO, and CE credits—great if you want work–life balance and time to build patient relationships.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.