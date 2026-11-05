undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Post Falls Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings Up to $172K
Post Falls is busy in healthcare right now—especially in skilled nursing, pharmacy, and outpatient nutrition. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here in town.
Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant (COTA) – PRN
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Post Falls, ID (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Type: PRN (as-needed)
- Pay: $40–$45/hour DOE
New grads welcome. Hands-on rehab work in a skilled nursing facility, helping long-term and short-term patients regain function with strong OT support and an interdisciplinary team.
Registered Occupational Therapist (OT) – PRN
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: PRN (as-needed)
- Pay: $50–$55/hour DOE
Provide direct OT care, set and adjust goals, and oversee OTAs and rehab aides in a SNF rehab setting. New grads can apply, with support from a full care team.
LPN Licensed Practical Nurse – NOC & Eve Shifts
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $36/hour for new grads + $5,000 sign-on bonus (FT NOC) + shift differentials ($2.50 Eve / $3.50 Noc)
Ranked a Top 10 nursing facility in Idaho, this role is for LPNs who want steady SNF work, strong team support, tuition reimbursement (FT), and leadership over CNAs.
Registered Nurse – Care Coordinator
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
Lead a skilled nursing unit as the care coordinator RN—overseeing care plans, meds, regulatory compliance, and team communication while supporting CNAs and nurses.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 3050 E Mullan Ave, Post Falls, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $98,000–$172,000/year (40 hrs/week basis) + bonuses
Retail pharmacy role with a big focus on patient counseling, immunizations, and community health, plus broad benefits (medical, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education).
(Duplicate listing also on Indeed: Staff Pharmacist)
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) – Outpatient
- Employer: Northern Nutrition
- Location: Post Falls, ID (in-person)
- Type: Part-time (up to 32 hrs/week)
- Projected Total Compensation: $27–$50/hour
One-on-one outpatient Medical Nutrition Therapy and coaching in a small, growing clinic with flexible scheduling, PTO, and CE credits—great if you want work–life balance and time to build patient relationships.
If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.