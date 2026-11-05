🔧 Post Falls ID Maintenance & Cleaning Jobs – Multiple Openings

Post Falls has a steady stream of building and cleaning jobs right now, from hands-on janitorial work to leading regional facility operations.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping spaces safe, clean, and running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Post Falls, ID (6405 W Pointe Parkway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead facilities maintenance across a regional area, managing predictive and preventative work to keep Walmart buildings safe, efficient, and comfortable. This role includes 50%+ regional travel, working closely with store leaders and vendors, handling permits and inspections, and using reporting/analytics to guide decisions.

Key requirements:

Bachelor’s in engineering/architecture/construction management (or 5+ years related experience)

related experience) Mechanical Contractor License in Idaho (or equivalent)

in Idaho (or equivalent) EPA 608 Certification within 90 days of hire

within 90 days of hire Strong background in building systems (electrical, plumbing, mechanical) and team leadership

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time (Friday–Tuesday, day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Join the housekeeping team at a healthcare facility, helping keep resident areas clean, safe, and welcoming. You’ll handle daily tasks like dusting, vacuuming, disinfecting, polishing, mopping, and trash removal in line with health and safety standards.

Nice-to-haves:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Prior healthcare housekeeping experience (preferred)

experience (preferred) Friendly attitude, good customer service, and ability to work well with staff and patients

Employer: Young's Quality Cleaning

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (about 7 hours/week, M/W/F evenings)

Projected Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

Evening cleaning role with a local, family-owned company that focuses on office and medical accounts—no heavy machines, just core tasks like sweeping, mopping, bathrooms, dusting, and trash. Great for seniors, students, couples, or anyone wanting a small, steady side income with a flexible, consistent schedule.

Highlights:

Seniors encouraged to apply

Hands-on training from owners/manager

Annual raises and a 6-month automatic raise

Must lift up to 30 lbs, have reliable transportation, and pass a background check

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.