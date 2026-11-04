🏥 Post Falls, ID Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Post Falls healthcare is buzzing right now, from hospital rehab to small private practices. If you’re in patient care or medical support, there are some solid options close to home.

Employer: Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest (Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital)

Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest (Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital) Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a top 10% rehab hospital serving stroke, brain injury, spinal cord, and complex ortho patients. You’ll handle speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing disorders with strong clinical support, 24/7 nursing and physicians, and robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, career ladders).

Employer: Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest (Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital)

Rehabilitation Hospital of the Northwest (Inverness Rehabilitation Hospital) Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you have ICD-10/CPT experience and want to stay in healthcare without direct patient care. You’ll code inpatient rehab records for reimbursement and get hospital-level benefits, PTO from day one, and a stable, specialty-care setting.

Employer: Kinetic Chiropractic and Massage

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Part-time (Saturdays, Mondays, and/or Tuesdays; future full-time possible )

(Saturdays, Mondays, and/or Tuesdays; ) Salary: $35.00–$45.00 per hour

Great fit if you like injury recovery and wellness in a small, team-based clinic. You’ll treat a mix of clients, collaborate with chiropractors, and get PTO, paid sick time, and paid training in a new, modern space.

Employer: Post Falls Family Dental

Location: Post Falls, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00 per hour

For experienced dental assistants who want a busy, upbeat office that feels like family. You’ll work with modern tech, enjoy a fun, fast-paced environment, and get health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and vision.

If something here looks close to what you want, save the link and apply soon while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.