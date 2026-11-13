Candidate nomination materials for the 2027 Naperville Park District Board of Park Commissioners election are due by 5PM on Monday, November 23, 2026. Three positions are open for Park Board in the Consolidated Election on April 6, 2027; newly elected commissioners will serve four-year terms. Those who wish to run for a seat on the Board must be a registered voter and a Naperville Park District resident for at least one year prior to the election. Candidates should consult the Election Code, the State Board of Elections 2027 Candidate’s Guide, and legal counsel regarding eligibility requirements.

Candidates are required to submit a Statement of Candidacy, a receipt from the DuPage County Clerk evidencing filing of a Statement of Economic Interests, and Non-Partisan Petition sheets during the filing period, which is during administration business hours at the Park District from Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20, 2026, and then Monday, November 23, 2026. Submissions may be mailed or filed in-person with the local election official Marissa Kula at the Park District Administration Building, located at 320 W. Jackson Ave. between 8:30AM and 4:30PM during the filing period, with the exception of Monday, November 23 between the hours of 9AM to 5PM.

Commissioners Chris Jacks, Rich Janor and John Risvold currently hold the three Park Board office terms that will expire in April 2027. Commissioners Rhonda Ansier, Aishwarya Balakrishna, Leslie Ruffing and Alison Thompson were elected in 2025 to serve through 2029.

Any legal information above is provided as a courtesy, is not binding, and should not be construed as legal advice or sufficient argument in response to an objection to any candidate’s nominating papers. Candidates are solely responsible for determining and complying with all legal requirements concerning their candidacy and are therefore encouraged to consult an attorney prior to circulating petitions and filing for any office.

For more information, contact Marissa Kula at mkula@napervilleparks.org or call 630-848-3509.