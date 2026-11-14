🚨 Police still searching for murder suspect in IN/IL region

Police in southwestern Indiana and southeastern Illinois are still searching for 54-year-old Paul Harnishfeger Sr. of Stewartsville, Indiana.

He is wanted on a murder warrant in connection with the beating death of his wife, whose body was found about a month ago in their rural Posey County home.

Harnishfeger previously lived in Carmi in White County, Illinois and worked on a farm there. Earlier in November, officers searched parts of White County after a reported sighting, but did not find him.

Police say Harnishfeger is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him or have any information about where he might be, call 911 or your nearest law enforcement agency right away.