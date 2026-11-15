Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and home health programs hiring across nursing, rehab, and surgery support. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a flexible side gig, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: UHS – Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center

UHS – Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about caring for youth ages 7–18 in a residential behavioral health setting. Good fit if you’re an RN who wants psych experience (or to build it) and likes working with kids and teens in a structured, team-based environment.

Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA

Type: Listed as Full-time ; schedule part-time, 24 hrs, days/afternoons

Listed as ; schedule Salary: $16.76–$24.65/hour

You’ll support nurses on the rehab unit with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and patient comfort. Great entry point if you’re a CNA, nurse aide grad, or nursing student looking for hospital experience plus solid benefits.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Portsmouth, VA (travel across Hampton Roads)

(travel across Hampton Roads) Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $19.93–$29.44/hour

Work with the Sentara PACE program, helping patients with daily care in their homes and at the center. Good match if you have a Virginia CNA license, like one-on-one care, and don’t mind driving (mileage between visits is reimbursed).

Employer: Bon Secours

Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA

Type: PRN (as needed; listed as Volunteer in posting but includes pay range)

(as needed; listed as Volunteer in posting but includes pay range) Salary: $40.00/hour

PRN PTA role treating inpatients and outpatients with established care plans. Ideal if you’re a licensed PTA wanting flexible hours, hospital experience, and a strong hourly rate.

Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA

Type: Listed as Full-time ; schedule part-time, 24 hrs, days/afternoons

Listed as ; schedule Salary: $34.33–$54.93/hour

Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

You’ll care for rehab patients with diverse medical needs, manage IV meds, wounds, and care plans, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team. Great for RNs who want rehab or acute care experience plus strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38.64–$61.82/hour

Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000 ($7,500 for new grads)

Advanced first-assist role in the OR, working across multiple service lines. Best for certified Surgical Assistants (CSA) with at least 1 year of experience who want high-impact OR work and top-tier hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have similar openings and internal transfer options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.