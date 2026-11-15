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🏥 Portsmouth, VA Healthcare: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and home health programs hiring across nursing, rehab, and surgery support. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a flexible side gig, these local roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health (Part-Time)
- Employer: UHS – Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about caring for youth ages 7–18 in a residential behavioral health setting. Good fit if you’re an RN who wants psych experience (or to build it) and likes working with kids and teens in a structured, team-based environment.
Patient Care Technician – Rehab Unit (Maryview Medical Center)
- Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Listed as Full-time; schedule part-time, 24 hrs, days/afternoons
- Salary: $16.76–$24.65/hour
You’ll support nurses on the rehab unit with vitals, hygiene, mobility, and patient comfort. Great entry point if you’re a CNA, nurse aide grad, or nursing student looking for hospital experience plus solid benefits.
Certified Nursing Assistant (Home Health – PACE)
- Employer: Sentara Health
- Location: Portsmouth, VA (travel across Hampton Roads)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: $19.93–$29.44/hour
Work with the Sentara PACE program, helping patients with daily care in their homes and at the center. Good match if you have a Virginia CNA license, like one-on-one care, and don’t mind driving (mileage between visits is reimbursed).
Physical Therapist Assistant – Maryview Medical Center (PRN)
- Employer: Bon Secours
- Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA
- Type: PRN (as needed; listed as Volunteer in posting but includes pay range)
- Salary: $40.00/hour
PRN PTA role treating inpatients and outpatients with established care plans. Ideal if you’re a licensed PTA wanting flexible hours, hospital experience, and a strong hourly rate.
Registered Nurse – Inpatient Rehab (Maryview Medical Center)
- Employer: Bon Secours / Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Listed as Full-time; schedule part-time, 24 hrs, days/afternoons
- Salary: $34.33–$54.93/hour
- Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
You’ll care for rehab patients with diverse medical needs, manage IV meds, wounds, and care plans, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team. Great for RNs who want rehab or acute care experience plus strong pay and benefits.
Surgical Assistant II – Maryview Medical Center
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $38.64–$61.82/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $10,000 ($7,500 for new grads)
Advanced first-assist role in the OR, working across multiple service lines. Best for certified Surgical Assistants (CSA) with at least 1 year of experience who want high-impact OR work and top-tier hourly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have similar openings and internal transfer options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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