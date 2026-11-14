undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portsmouth
📢 Online workshop: Genealogy & family history on a budget
3 days ago
📅 Learn genealogy on a budget (online workshop)
Want to dig into your family history without spending a lot of money? The Portsmouth Public Library is hosting an online workshop, “Genealogy & Family History on a Budget,” with genealogist Laura Cubbage-Draper.
You’ll learn how to:
- Set clear research goals
- Use existing family records
- Find free online databases
- Take advantage of libraries, archives, and genealogy societies
The program is held on Zoom only, and registration is required to attend.
This session is geared toward adults, whether you’re brand new to genealogy or looking to cut research costs while building a solid family tree.
More Info: Genealogy Workshop: Genealogy On a Budget | Portsm...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.