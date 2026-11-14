📅 Learn genealogy on a budget (online workshop)

Want to dig into your family history without spending a lot of money? The Portsmouth Public Library is hosting an online workshop, “Genealogy & Family History on a Budget,” with genealogist Laura Cubbage-Draper.

You’ll learn how to:

Set clear research goals

Use existing family records

Find free online databases

Take advantage of libraries, archives, and genealogy societies

The program is held on Zoom only, and registration is required to attend.

This session is geared toward adults, whether you’re brand new to genealogy or looking to cut research costs while building a solid family tree.