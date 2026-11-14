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Portsmouth
📅 Free Lord of the Rings Saturday Matinees in November
3 days ago
📅 Lord of the Rings Saturday Matinees at the Library
Love Middle-earth? The Portsmouth Public Library is hosting a Saturday Matinee series in November featuring the extended editions of the Lord of the Rings films.
Today’s film:
- Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- 2002, PG-13, about 4 hours
Coming up:
- Nov 21 – Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- PG-13, about 4 hours 23 minutes
Details:
- Where: Portsmouth Public Library
- Who: All are welcome
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Not required – just drop in
- Extras: Light refreshments provided, subtitles when possible, you may bring your own snacks and even wear a cozy cloak or costume for fun.
It’s a relaxed way to rewatch the trilogy, get ideas for the Hobbit Party in December, and enjoy a long movie afternoon with fellow fans.
More Info: Lord of the Rings Saturday Matinee Series | Portsm...
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