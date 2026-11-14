📅 Lord of the Rings Saturday Matinees at the Library

Love Middle-earth? The Portsmouth Public Library is hosting a Saturday Matinee series in November featuring the extended editions of the Lord of the Rings films.

Today’s film:

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

2002, PG-13, about 4 hours

Coming up:

Nov 21 – Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

PG-13, about 4 hours 23 minutes

Details:

Where: Portsmouth Public Library

Portsmouth Public Library Who: All are welcome

Cost: Free

Free Registration: Not required – just drop in

Not required – Extras: Light refreshments provided, subtitles when possible, you may bring your own snacks and even wear a cozy cloak or costume for fun.

It’s a relaxed way to rewatch the trilogy, get ideas for the Hobbit Party in December, and enjoy a long movie afternoon with fellow fans.