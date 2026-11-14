Portsmouth’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from grocery leadership to casino and wireless sales. If you like working with people, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Portsmouth, VA (2012 Victory Blvd.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Grocery Department at a busy Food Lion, handling hiring, training, scheduling, and daily operations. Good fit if you have strong people skills, want to grow in retail management, and don’t mind a very active, on-your-feet role.

Employer: Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time (Swing shift 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Help guests place sports bets, explain odds and promos, and handle cash and winning tickets in the Sportsbook room. Great if you enjoy sports, like talking with people, and want evening work in a lively casino setting.

Employer: Mobile Wireless

Mobile Wireless Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Sell wireless phones, plans, and accessories in-store and at local events while building repeat customers. Ideal for someone with 1+ year retail/customer service, solid cash-handling skills, and high energy who wants commission-style sales experience.

Employer: Wireless Mobile

Wireless Mobile Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00 per hour

Similar to the Sales Representative role but bilingual is a must, so you’ll use both languages to help customers with phones, plans, and accessories. Good pick if you have 1+ year customer service, like fast-paced sales, and want to put your language skills to work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.