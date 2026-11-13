Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospitals to mental health and autism centers. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re clinical, just starting out, or already licensed.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.82 – $41.57/hour + sign-on bonus up to $10,000

Work in the OR at Maryview Medical Center, setting up instruments, maintaining aseptic technique, and assisting surgeons and nurses. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of surgical tech experience, an approved Surgical Tech credential, and BLS.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: $18 – $25/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism using ABA therapy in a center-based setting. No experience needed—training is paid, RBT certification is covered, and there’s a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: $18 – $25/hour

Another center-based role with Centria Autism, providing 1:1 ABA therapy and skill-building for kids. You’ll get paid training, support from a BCBA, and perks like early wage access and an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Impact Mental Health Services

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $30 – $45/hour

Use your advanced mental health training to assess clients for community-based mental health and substance use services. Ideal if you hold at least a master’s in a human services field, are a Qualified Mental Health Counselor in Virginia, and have 3+ years of related experience.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7:30 am – 5 pm, no weekends; phone-only call

Outpatient-only geriatrics (or IM/FP with geriatric focus) with a panel of about 400–450 patients and ~20 patients/day. You’ll have strong on-site diagnostics and full admin support, plus CompHealth helps with salary negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.