Portsmouth has a steady flow of driving jobs right now, from medical deliveries to home-daily CDL routes. If you like being on the road and getting home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.35–$36.30 per hour (annual step progression)

Home-daily CDL A role with a major transportation company. You’ll run tractor‑trailer (including doubles/triples), load/unload freight, and get health insurance on day one, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: CVS Health / Omnicare

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $16.00–$26.21 per hour

Application window closes: 11/30/2026

Drive a company vehicle to deliver prescriptions to long‑term care facilities and homes on set routes. Good fit if you know the area, can work nights/weekends, and want benefits, paid training, and tuition support with a Fortune 4 brand.

Employer: PATHFINDER AUTO RECOVERY

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time (4x10 hour shifts)

Salary: Up to $75,000 per year (based on experience)

Field role using a wrecker truck to safely secure vehicles and return them to the office. You’ll work 4 days on / 3 days off, need 2–3 years repossession experience, clean VA DMV record, and VA DCJS certification, plus you get 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have similar roles opening all year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.