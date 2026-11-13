Portsmouth neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you can pick things up, you can save money and help keep good stuff out of the trash.

Item: Girls’ Vans shoes

Condition: New

Category: Baby & kids → Apparel → Girls’ Shoes

Location: Portsmouth, VA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

These are new Vans shoes for girls, listed under kids’ apparel. Great if you need an extra pair for school or play and don’t want to spend on brand-new shoes.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Mixed household free stuff

Condition: Used – Fair

Category: Household

Pickup Address: 405 Mohican Dr., Portsmouth, VA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

The poster has a mix of household items they’re giving away. Everything is used in fair condition. You’ll need to go to the address and pick up what you want.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Wooden pallet

Location on listing: Cradock, Portsmouth, VA

Nearby area mentioned: Highland Park / Larchmont

Category: Other

Source: Nextdoor

Simple wooden pallet, good for DIY projects, storage, or garden use. Check the listing for exact pickup details and any timing notes.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Portsmouth tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.