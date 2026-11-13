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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Portsmouth Right Now
Portsmouth neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you can pick things up, you can save money and help keep good stuff out of the trash.
Girls’ Vans Shoes – New
Item: Girls’ Vans shoes
Condition: New
Category: Baby & kids → Apparel → Girls’ Shoes
Location: Portsmouth, VA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
These are new Vans shoes for girls, listed under kids’ apparel. Great if you need an extra pair for school or play and don’t want to spend on brand-new shoes.
Free Household Stuff – Curb Pickup
Item: Mixed household free stuff
Condition: Used – Fair
Category: Household
Pickup Address: 405 Mohican Dr., Portsmouth, VA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
The poster has a mix of household items they’re giving away. Everything is used in fair condition. You’ll need to go to the address and pick up what you want.
Wooden Pallet – Cradock Area
Item: Wooden pallet
Location on listing: Cradock, Portsmouth, VA
Nearby area mentioned: Highland Park / Larchmont
Category: Other
Source: Nextdoor
Simple wooden pallet, good for DIY projects, storage, or garden use. Check the listing for exact pickup details and any timing notes.
Free items in Portsmouth tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.