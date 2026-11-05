🔧 Portsmouth, VA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Portsmouth has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things, working outside, and staying active.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Portsmouth, VA this week:

Employer: Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino Location: Portsmouth, VA (casino floor)

(casino floor) Type: Full-time, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (grave shift)

Full-time, (grave shift) Pay: Not listed

Supervise the slot tech team and handle the installation, maintenance, and repair of slot machines and gaming equipment. Good fit if you have 1–2 years casino or tech experience, some supervisory background, and don’t mind working nights in a busy, loud environment.

Employer: Moore House of Portsmouth, Inc

Location: Portsmouth, VA (ICF/IID facility)

(ICF/IID facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $23.00 per hour

Help keep a care facility running by doing repairs, vehicle upkeep, and routine grounds work. You’ll use carpentry, plumbing, masonry, and basic electrical skills. Must be 21+, have a HS diploma/GED, 5 years maintenance experience, and a valid Virginia driver’s license.

Employer: JORO Fleet Services LLC (FleetClean USA)

Location: Portsmouth, VA (on the road at customer sites)

(on the road at customer sites) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour, plus paid training, overtime, PTO, health benefits, and bonuses

Work outdoors in a 2-person crew washing commercial trucks with pressure washers and brushes. This is a physical job with lots of walking, bending, and lifting up to 50 lbs, often at night, on weekends, and holidays. Must be 18+, have a driver’s license, pass a drug test and background check, and complete online assessments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.