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🔧 Portsmouth, VA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Portsmouth has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things, working outside, and staying active.
Here are a few solid options hiring in Portsmouth, VA this week:
Slot Technical Supervisor – Grave Shift
- Employer: Rivers Casino
- Location: Portsmouth, VA (casino floor)
- Type: Full-time, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM (grave shift)
- Pay: Not listed
Supervise the slot tech team and handle the installation, maintenance, and repair of slot machines and gaming equipment. Good fit if you have 1–2 years casino or tech experience, some supervisory background, and don’t mind working nights in a busy, loud environment.
Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Moore House of Portsmouth, Inc
- Location: Portsmouth, VA (ICF/IID facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $23.00 per hour
Help keep a care facility running by doing repairs, vehicle upkeep, and routine grounds work. You’ll use carpentry, plumbing, masonry, and basic electrical skills. Must be 21+, have a HS diploma/GED, 5 years maintenance experience, and a valid Virginia driver’s license.
Part-Time Mobile Truck Washer
- Employer: JORO Fleet Services LLC (FleetClean USA)
- Location: Portsmouth, VA (on the road at customer sites)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.50/hour, plus paid training, overtime, PTO, health benefits, and bonuses
Work outdoors in a 2-person crew washing commercial trucks with pressure washers and brushes. This is a physical job with lots of walking, bending, and lifting up to 50 lbs, often at night, on weekends, and holidays. Must be 18+, have a driver’s license, pass a drug test and background check, and complete online assessments.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.