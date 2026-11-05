🍽️ Multiple Casino Food & Drink Jobs in Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth’s casino scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced nights, tips, and talking with people, these food and drink roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rivers Casino (Starbucks)

Rivers Casino (Starbucks) Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, serve pastries, and help guests start (or end) their day on a high note. Shifts run between 6:00 AM and 2:00 AM, so you’ll need flexible hours and the ability to stand for long periods. Must be 18+ with a high school diploma or equivalent; food handler card and gaming license required.

Employer: Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks for guests and cocktail servers right on the gaming floor during the 7:00 PM–3:30 AM swing shift. You’ll handle cash, keep the bar area clean, and stay calm under pressure. Must be 21+, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and prior bartending experience plus a gaming license.

Employer: Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve drinks to casino guests, handle payments, and keep your section stocked and clean. Shifts include 8:00 PM–4:30 AM and 12:00 AM–8:30 AM, so this is ideal if you like late nights. Must be 21+ with a high school diploma or equivalent, strong customer service skills, and the ability to walk and stand for long periods.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.