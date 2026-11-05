🏥 Portsmouth, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to behavioral health and military medicine. If you’re in care, counseling, or clinical work, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: HHS (at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center )

HHS (at ) Location: Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $78,000/year (negotiable) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Lead medical nutrition therapy in a hospital setting and work closely with doctors and nurses to support patient recovery. This role comes with strong benefits, paid CDR fees, up to 18 free CEUs per year, and clear room to grow.

Employer: Mason Counseling Group

Location: Portsmouth & Norfolk, VA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Support adults in behavioral health and substance use treatment in a structured, team-based setting. Multiple shifts (day, evening, overnight) are available, with 401(k) matching and professional development help.

Employer: Apex Bridge Talent Group (for a major Navy medical center)

(for a major Navy medical center) Location: Portsmouth, VA 23708

Type: Contract (approx. 1,912 hours/year)

Salary: Not listed

Provide outpatient musculoskeletal and sports medicine care at a premier military treatment facility and Level II trauma center. Ideal for a board-certified physician with a Sports Medicine fellowship who wants high-acuity, mission-focused work.

Employer: Bon Secours

Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: **Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus available***

**Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus available*** Salary: Not listed

Care for critically ill patients in a busy ICU using your assessment and rapid-response skills. Bon Secours offers competitive pay, strong benefits, tuition assistance, and growth opportunities within a large, mission-driven health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.