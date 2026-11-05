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Portsmouth

📅 Online Hobbit Calligraphy Workshop with Library

3 days ago
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📅 Learn Hobbit-Style Calligraphy Online

Channel your inner hobbit and learn a beautiful, ancient script with the Portsmouth Public Library.

In this online-only calligraphy workshop, you’ll:

  • Get a short intro to a script used since the 4th century
  • Learn the letter shapes step-by-step
  • Practice writing your own little “there and back again” tale or codex

Key details:

  • Format: Live on Zoom
  • Where: Materials available for pickup at Portsmouth Public Library about a week before the event
  • Registration: Required – the Zoom link will be emailed after you sign up
  • Help: For questions or connection issues, visit portsmouthnh.gov/library/news/onlineprograms

If you like Tolkien, fantasy, or just want to try a new art skill from home, this is a fun, low-pressure way to do it.

More Info: Hobbit Calligraphy | Portsmouth Public Library

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