📅 Online Hobbit Calligraphy Workshop with Library

📅 Learn Hobbit-Style Calligraphy Online

Channel your inner hobbit and learn a beautiful, ancient script with the Portsmouth Public Library.

In this online-only calligraphy workshop, you’ll:

Get a short intro to a script used since the 4th century

Learn the letter shapes step-by-step

Practice writing your own little “there and back again” tale or codex

Key details:

Format: Live on Zoom

Live on Where: Materials available for pickup at Portsmouth Public Library about a week before the event

Materials available for pickup at about a week before the event Registration: Required – the Zoom link will be emailed after you sign up

– the Zoom link will be emailed after you sign up Help: For questions or connection issues, visit portsmouthnh.gov/library/news/onlineprograms

If you like Tolkien, fantasy, or just want to try a new art skill from home, this is a fun, low-pressure way to do it.