undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portsmouth
📅 Online Hobbit Calligraphy Workshop with Library
3 days ago
📅 Learn Hobbit-Style Calligraphy Online
Channel your inner hobbit and learn a beautiful, ancient script with the Portsmouth Public Library.
In this online-only calligraphy workshop, you’ll:
- Get a short intro to a script used since the 4th century
- Learn the letter shapes step-by-step
- Practice writing your own little “there and back again” tale or codex
Key details:
- Format: Live on Zoom
- Where: Materials available for pickup at Portsmouth Public Library about a week before the event
- Registration: Required – the Zoom link will be emailed after you sign up
- Help: For questions or connection issues, visit portsmouthnh.gov/library/news/onlineprograms
If you like Tolkien, fantasy, or just want to try a new art skill from home, this is a fun, low-pressure way to do it.
More Info: Hobbit Calligraphy | Portsmouth Public Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.