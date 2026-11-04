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🏥 Portsmouth VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple CNA & RN Openings
Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting as a CNA or growing your RN career. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – SNF, Evening Shift
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Part-time (Full-time also available)
- Pay: Up to $24.00/hr + $1.50/hr shift differential
- Sign-on: $1,500 bonus for Full-Time
Evening shift (3:00 pm – 11:00 pm) in a skilled nursing facility, focused on hands-on resident care and support. Daily pay, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and strong growth paths, plus access to educational and tuition programs.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – 12-Hour Shifts
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hr
- Shifts: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm and 7:00 pm – 7:00 am
Full-time CNA role in a SNF setting with 12-hour shifts and a team-focused, “family-like” feel. Offers daily pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), employee discounts (including childcare), and support to earn your GED if needed.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Cardiac ICU (CVICU), Maryview Medical Center
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: Maryview Medical Center, Portsmouth, VA
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs, Days)
- Pay Range: $34.33 – $54.93/hr
- Sign-on: **Up to $20,000 bonus available***
Critical care RN role in the CVICU, caring for high-acuity cardiac surgery patients and working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Requires at least 1 year of RN experience, offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with employer contributions, PTO, tuition help) and room to grow in a large health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same employer page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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