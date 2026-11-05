👔 High-Paying Executive Roles in Portsmouth, RI – Multiple Openings

Portsmouth’s defense and engineering scene is busy right now, and Raytheon (RTX) is leading the way. If you’ve got program or engineering leadership experience and a Secret clearance, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Portsmouth, RI (Onsite)

Salary: $157,200 – $298,800

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of 125+ hardware and systems engineers working on major Navy programs like Zumwalt, Dual Band Radar, MK99, and AEGIS Sustainment. This role owns engineering design changes, ship network design, and hardware baselines, and is ideal for a senior STEM leader with 12+ years’ experience and active Secret clearance.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Tucson, AZ or Portsmouth, RI (Onsite)

Salary: $157,200 – $298,800

Type: Full-time

Own the P&L and growth strategy for ESSM licensed production with international partners, including Japan. You’ll lead a distributed team, manage high-visibility international programs, and travel up to 25%; great fit if you have 12+ years’ program management and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Portsmouth, RI (Onsite)

Salary: $132,400 – $251,600

Type: Full-time

Lead the Mine Detection and Sustainment program area, managing multi-site teams and direct Navy customer relationships. This role is all about P&L ownership, growth strategy, and customer interface, and suits leaders with DoD program management experience and Program Management Level 4 (or ability to obtain).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the application windows are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.