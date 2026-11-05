🛒 Portsmouth, RI Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Portsmouth is steady for front-line customer service work right now, with banks and gas stations both hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: People’s Credit Union

People’s Credit Union Location: Portsmouth, RI (floats to multiple nearby branches)

(floats to multiple nearby branches) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle everyday banking transactions, balance your drawer, and travel between branches where you’re needed most. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match) and clear paths to grow into leadership if you like the credit union world.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Portsmouth, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.12 – $20.33/hour

Work the front line at a busy convenience store: greet guests, run the register, restock, and keep the store clean. This Fortune 500 company offers solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement) and flexible shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.