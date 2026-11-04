🏗️ Portsmouth, OH Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths

Portsmouth is quietly building up its engineering scene, especially around advanced energy work. If you’re into complex systems and want serious project experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. Location: Portsmouth, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $65,555 – $109,259 + incentive eligible

Lead the design and optimization of complex piping systems for liquids and gases in advanced process facilities. Good fit if you have strong mechanical design skills, enjoy field work and testing, and want to grow into owning major projects under senior mentorship.

Employer: Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. Location: Portsmouth, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $65,555 – $109,259 + incentive eligible

Hands-on role focused on designing and upgrading process piping systems, doing pressure-drop and thermal calculations, and supporting field inspections and commissioning. Great for early-career mechanical engineers with 2+ years in fluid systems who want deep experience in a regulated, high-tech environment.

Employer: Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy Corp. Location: Portsmouth, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $65,555 – $109,259 + incentive eligible

Work on motor control centers, low-voltage power distribution, and control panels for nuclear-related process systems. Ideal if you have experience with MCCs, schematics, and tools like ETAP/EasyPower and want to be close to commissioning, testing, and real-world problem solving.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.