Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel contracts. If you’re clinical and ready to work, there’s something here from new grad RN spots to seasoned tech roles.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support licensed RTs with assessments, oxygen and aerosol therapy, and noninvasive ventilation. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, eager to learn advanced respiratory tech, and like close teamwork.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acute care neuro/trauma residency for new RNs, with strong preceptor and educator support. You’ll build assessment, critical thinking, and med‑safety skills while caring for high‑acuity patients.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: PRN / Part-time (Nights 6p–6a)

Salary: Not listed

Watch and interpret cardiac rhythms from a central station, alerting nurses to changes. Great for someone with telemetry experience who wants flexible night shifts plus big‑system HCA Healthcare benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Estimated Pay: $2,152–$2,511 per week

13‑week IR Tech contract in a hospital setting with day shifts. Ideal if you have 2–3 years IR experience, ARRT, ACLS, and want strong weekly pay plus day‑one benefits.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Days 7a–7p

Salary: Not listed

Provide pre‑ and post‑op care for cardiac and med‑surg patients in an interventional unit. Good for RNs who want complex cases, strong benefits, and growth within HCA Healthcare.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead RN case managers, oversee utilization management, and coordinate across payers and community partners. Best for experienced RNs who enjoy leadership, discharge planning, and reducing readmissions.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Portsmouth Ambulance

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle inter‑facility transports and support the ED team with assessments, EKGs, and documentation. Great for EMTs with NREMT + NH license who want hospital‑based experience and solid benefits.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: 13‑week Contract, 3x12 Days

Estimated Gross Pay: $2,107/week (includes $1,387 estimated stipend)

Progressive Care travel RN role with day shifts and a solid weekly package. Good match if you have a NH RN license and want PCU experience plus travel perks and ESOP benefits.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time (PRN-style ortho imaging)

Salary: Not listed

Provide diagnostic imaging for ambulatory orthopaedic patients, including pre‑ and post‑op studies. Best for a rad tech who values radiation safety and close work with surgeons and anesthesia.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Affinity Home Health Care Inc Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support RT services with oxygen therapy, aerosols, and equipment care under supervision. Nice entry point if you’re building respiratory skills and comfortable in a fast‑paced clinical setting.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured ER residency for new RNs who want high‑acuity, fast‑paced work. You’ll get preceptor support, simulations, and hands‑on experience with meds, procedures, and crisis communication.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grad RN program in a 200+ bed hospital, rotating through key inpatient units. Great if you want a broad base in assessments, care planning, and safe med administration.

Employer: Plan A Health

Plan A Health Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT scans for multiple specialties while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Best for experienced CT techs who like varied cases and tight imaging protocols.

Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Charge‑style role overseeing a unit on your shift—admissions, discharges, staffing, and quality. Good step up for an RN ready for leadership, scheduling input, and mentoring staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for several similar roles at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.