undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portsmouth
🏥 Portsmouth, NH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Tech Roles
4 days ago
Portsmouth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel contracts. If you’re clinical and ready to work, there’s something here from new grad RN spots to seasoned tech roles.
Respiratory Therapist Extern
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support licensed RTs with assessments, oxygen and aerosol therapy, and noninvasive ventilation. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, eager to learn advanced respiratory tech, and like close teamwork.
Neuro Trauma Registered Nurse – New Grad Residency
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Acute care neuro/trauma residency for new RNs, with strong preceptor and educator support. You’ll build assessment, critical thinking, and med‑safety skills while caring for high‑acuity patients.
Telemetry Monitor Technician PRN
- Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: PRN / Part-time (Nights 6p–6a)
- Salary: Not listed
Watch and interpret cardiac rhythms from a central station, alerting nurses to changes. Great for someone with telemetry experience who wants flexible night shifts plus big‑system HCA Healthcare benefits.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – up to $2,511/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Estimated Pay: $2,152–$2,511 per week
13‑week IR Tech contract in a hospital setting with day shifts. Ideal if you have 2–3 years IR experience, ARRT, ACLS, and want strong weekly pay plus day‑one benefits.
Registered Nurse RN – Interventional Care Unit
- Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Days 7a–7p
- Salary: Not listed
Provide pre‑ and post‑op care for cardiac and med‑surg patients in an interventional unit. Good for RNs who want complex cases, strong benefits, and growth within HCA Healthcare.
Case Manager Registered RN Lead
- Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead RN case managers, oversee utilization management, and coordinate across payers and community partners. Best for experienced RNs who enjoy leadership, discharge planning, and reducing readmissions.
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Portsmouth Ambulance
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle inter‑facility transports and support the ED team with assessments, EKGs, and documentation. Great for EMTs with NREMT + NH license who want hospital‑based experience and solid benefits.
Registered Nurse / RN – PCU (Travel)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: 13‑week Contract, 3x12 Days
- Estimated Gross Pay: $2,107/week (includes $1,387 estimated stipend)
Progressive Care travel RN role with day shifts and a solid weekly package. Good match if you have a NH RN license and want PCU experience plus travel perks and ESOP benefits.
Radiologic Technologist – PRN Ortho
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time (PRN-style ortho imaging)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide diagnostic imaging for ambulatory orthopaedic patients, including pre‑ and post‑op studies. Best for a rad tech who values radiation safety and close work with surgeons and anesthesia.
Respiratory Therapist Extern
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support RT services with oxygen therapy, aerosols, and equipment care under supervision. Nice entry point if you’re building respiratory skills and comfortable in a fast‑paced clinical setting.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse – New Grad Residency
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Structured ER residency for new RNs who want high‑acuity, fast‑paced work. You’ll get preceptor support, simulations, and hands‑on experience with meds, procedures, and crisis communication.
Registered Nurse Residency – Acute Care
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
New grad RN program in a 200+ bed hospital, rotating through key inpatient units. Great if you want a broad base in assessments, care planning, and safe med administration.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Plan A Health
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform CT scans for multiple specialties while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Best for experienced CT techs who like varied cases and tight imaging protocols.
Clinical Nurse Coordinator – RN, Nursing Admin
- Employer: Portsmouth Regional Hospital – New Hampshire
- Location: Portsmouth, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Charge‑style role overseeing a unit on your shift—admissions, discharges, staffing, and quality. Good step up for an RN ready for leadership, scheduling input, and mentoring staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for several similar roles at once.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.