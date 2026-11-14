Portsmouth’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like solving problems and keeping systems running smooth. Here are a few solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Experis

Experis Location: Portsmouth, NH (Contract role)

(Contract role) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Work with a global surety team to turn business needs into clear features and user stories for Agile engineering and QA teams. Good fit if you know surety/commercial insurance and enjoy backlog prioritization, PI/sprint planning, and collaborating across business and tech.

Employer: FedPoint

Location: Portsmouth, NH (Hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line IT support role handling service desk tickets, user access, and hardware/software for employees across the company. Great if you like helping people, troubleshooting Windows and Microsoft 365, and want strong benefits (401k match, generous PTO, paid parental leave, tuition help).

Employer: FedPoint

Location: Portsmouth, NH (Hybrid – 2 days/week on site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,617 – $103,659/year (most new hires between $76,617 – $90,138, depending on experience)

Administer and enhance ServiceNow in a secure, FedRAMP environment, building workflows, automations, and integrations (REST/SOAP). Ideal if you have 2+ years on ServiceNow or similar platforms and want to drive enterprise-wide automation and digital transformation with strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to lead to other openings at the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.