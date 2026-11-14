Portsmouth’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with banks and restoration firms both hiring. If you’ve got management experience and like being hands-on, these are worth a look.

Employer: Partners Bank

Partners Bank Location: Portsmouth, NH

Salary: $52,109 – $87,015/year

Type: Full-time, Exempt, Onsite Only (listed as CONTRACT on LinkedIn)

Run a mid-to-large bank branch, leading sales, service, operations, lending, and deposit growth. You’ll manage front-line staff, drive new business in the community, and keep the branch compliant and secure.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a restoration company)

CyberCoders (for a restoration company) Location: NH Seacoast Region (Portsmouth area)

Salary: $70K – $90K base + commission

Type: Full-time

Oversee water, fire, mold, and storm damage jobs from first call to final sign-off. You’ll manage crews, handle Xactimate estimates, work with insurance adjusters, and get health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and a company vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.