Portsmouth’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and growth roles, all local.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$63,000 per year

This is a step into management, running shifts, leading a team, and handling inventory, cash, and customer service. Good fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced work, and want a clear path to being a store leader.

Employer: Buff & File Nail Bar

Location: Portsmouth, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a modern nail bar, greeting guests, managing check-ins, and keeping things clean and calm. Great if you enjoy beauty/wellness, talking with people, and keeping a space looking sharp.

Employer: The Works Cafe

Location: Portsmouth, NH 03801

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$22 per hour

Fast-paced cafe role with customer service, food prep, and register work. Comes with paid vacation, meal discounts, flexible schedule, advancement opportunities, paid volunteer time, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full post—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.